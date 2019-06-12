Saraki Congratulates Lawan,Gbajabiamila Over Victory

Published:

SARAKI CONGRATULATES LAWAN , GBAJABIAMILA"Congratulations to Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; and Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase as they begin their journey as presiding officers of the 9th National Assembly.As you set forth on your legislative endeavours over the next four years, I ask that you always put the Nigerian people first in all that you do. I also ask that you protect the integrity of the legislative institution.I wish you all, Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members, utmost success as you work to serve our nation and its great people."