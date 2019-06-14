Rev Mother Esther Ajayi Preaches National Unity Ahead The Comforter 2019 Programme

Published:

Prayerful woman of God and Founder, Esther Ajayi Foundation, Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi has urged political and religious leaders to embrace unity, preach peace and ensure they promote togetherness.Rev. Mother Ajayi who is also the General Overseer, Love Of Christ Church, Clapham, London made the call at a Press Conference held in Lagos ahead of the July 20th "Celebrate The Comforter 2019" programme scheduled for Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.She noted that the annual event which had previously been held in the United Kingdom and the United States will be coming to Nigeria for the first time and it is aimed at unifying Christians and Nigerians in general.According to her "Religious political and traditional rulers have a special role to play in ensuring that what remains of peace in the country is jealously guarded. Religious leaders should however, readily accept blames for the present moral decadence among the youths because it appears they have failed in their roles as the set of people to mould the future for the youths, they should therefore work in unison with the government in ensuring that those that visit places of worship have messages of moral uprightness consistently drummed into their ears."The Fundamental objective of the Comforter 2019 is to bring the Celestial and Cherubim and Seraphim churches together and to tell the world that we believe solely in the word of God. The 2018 edition a joint revival tagged ‘Celebrate The Comforter’ and themed ‘Unity In The Holy Spirit’ was held on Saturday, 28th of July 2018 at United Palace New York and it recorded a huge success and attendance.I am happy to inform you that the 2019 edition of the annual programme is slated to hold in Lagos, Nigeria at the famous Tafawa Balewa Square on the 20th of July.She stated that " during the "Celebrate The Comforter" programme, "we evangelize, get people freed from shackles of poverty, win souls for christ and celebrate the wonders of God in the lives of the people".She added that as a form of encouraging the youths and giving them a sense of belonging, youths who excel in academic endeavour should be celebrated in churches and mosques to encourage others and get it registered in their subconscious minds that excellence is appreciated rather than the regular celebration of only those with financial accomplishments.Rev Mother Ajayi stated that the "Celebrate The Comforter" programme is unique because the past editions have helped to change preconceived ideas about white garment churches, adding that like all other Christians, the Bible is the foundation of their faith and we all worship one God. She further asked everyone to eschew discrimination of any denomination and faith.