Rape Allegations:COZA Pastor Threatens To Sue Timi Dakolo's Wife

The senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Friday threatened to sue Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo, his wife Busola and other persons that have accused him of being a rapist.“The leadership of the church and I have briefed our lawyers to commence criminal and civil actions against all individuals making such false (rape) allegations whether directly or by proxy,” Fatoyinbo said in a statement on his Instagram page.YNaija published a video early Friday where Busola narrated how she was allegedly raped by Fatoyinbo whom she “placed highly as a father figure” at the age of 17.Busola said she was a 16-year-old in the Divine Delight Club at Ilorin, Kwara State, the precursor to Fatoyinbo’s Commonwealth of Zion Assembly when she was groomed and raped by the pastor.Busola explained that as a member of the church, she was raped at two different times in a week by the pastor, adding that she lost her virginity to him before she turned 18.She alleged that the pastor raped her for the first time at her parent’s home and at another time in a secluded road path.Narrating one of the incidents, she said, “Someone knocked on the door around 6.30am or 7:00 a.m. It was pretty early, I was still in my nightgown. I asked who it was and he said Pastor Biodun. I was wondering what he was doing in our house so early.