Protesting Youths Hit Streets Of Kaduna,Ask Buhari To Sack Abba Kyari,Mamman Daura

Some youths in Kaduna on Monday staged a peaceful protest, asking President Muhannadu Buhari to sack his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and remove his uncle, Mamman Daura from the Presidency.The youths who said, they were protesting state of insecurity in northern Nigeria, blamed the president’s inability to adequately tackle the insecurity on Kyari and Daura whom they referred to as Presidency Cabal.They alleged that, the cabal was also responsible for what they described as low performance of President Muhammadu Buhari in his first four years ‎in office.The youths displayed banners and placards with inscription such as; ‘we need security in Northern Nigeria’, ‘Abba Kyari must go’ and ‘Mamman Daura must go’ among others.They however matched straight to the Kaduna residence of Mamman Daura, chanting and singing, ‘Abba Kyari must go’, ‘Mamman Daura must go’.Speaking to newsmen, the leader of the protesting youths, Auwal Suleiman lamented the increasing rate of insecurity in states like Zamfara, Kaduna State, Katsina and Adamawa among others.According to him, “Today in Northern Nigeria we cannot go to our farms freely for fear of being kidnapped for ransom. That is if you are lucky not to be killed by bandits. Imagine what is happening in Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and other parts of this country where insecurity is rampant.“Most youth are unemployed and yet these so called cabals that surrounded the president refused to allow him to work for the ordinary people that voted for the president.“This is why we’re out here to show our anger and to call on people like his Chief of Staff Abba Kyari, Mamman Daura and others to leave the president alone to work for Nigerians,” he said.Another‎ leader of the youth who called themselves as concerned youths of Kaduna, Jibril Abdullahi said majority of Northern Youth are unemployed as he called on the president to create an avenue for youths to be self-dependent.He also said that without security there is no way youth will engage in farming