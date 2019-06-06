Police Arrests Suspected Killer Of UNIZIK Female Student

Published:

The Anambra State Police Command has announced the arrest of the suspected killer of a female student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Chinasa Agbata.The undergraduate was murdered in March and her corpse dumped by the gate of the institution.The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, told journalists on Wednesday that the suspect, Onudili Sontochukwu, was arrested following a discreet investigation.He said the suspect was assisting the police with useful information to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.Mohammed also confirmed the arrest of two persons for allegedly abducting two undergraduates of another university in the state.He said, “It will be recalled that in March, one Chinasa Pauline Agbata, a student of UNIZIK, was murdered and dumped by the school gate around 7.30pm.“Following the incident, police detectives attached to the command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad launched an aggressive manhunt for the perpetrators and arrested one Onudili Sontochukwu, aged 25.”The PPRO said the command had also busted a syndicate that specialised in kidnapping university students.He said members of the syndicate were arrested in Aba, Abia State.Mohammed stated, “Police detectives attached to the command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad arrested at Osisioma Aba in Abia State Kingsley Ugorji, 33, and Joseph Darlington, 25, following a discreet investigation.“The suspects, who specialise in abducting university students using various tricks, conspired and kidnapped one Favour Obinna, 18, and one Amakaeze Luke, 22.”The PPRO said exhibits recovered from the suspects included three mobile telephones belonging to their victims, adding that the case was being investigated.