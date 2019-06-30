Police Arrests Soldier That Sells Bullets To Kidnappers

Published:

Share This

A 32-year-old Lance Corporal Koza Yabiliok has been arrested by the Kaduna State Police Command for allegedly selling ammunition to a suspected kidnapper that has been terrorising the state over the years.Also in the police net were 61 other suspects arrested for various offences in the state.Yabiliok told journalists while being paraded that he sold out each round of the live ammunition for N400.The soldier serves in one of the military units at the Jaji Military Cantonment in the state.But Yabiliok said he never knew that his customer was a kidnapper.He added that the suspected kidnapper only told him that he needed the ammunition for protection against cattle rustlers.“That is why I sold the ammunition to him. I never knew he is a kidnapper,” he said.The state Police Commissioner, Ali Aji-Janga, while addressing newsmen, said 61 other suspects were arrested for different crimes, such as kidnapping, armed robbery, culpable homicide and cattle rustling.He said assorted arms, ammunition and other dangerous weapons, drugs and vehicles were recovered from them.He said, “During the period under review, we intensified a manhunt for bandits and other criminals across the command through carefully planned strategic operations including ‘Operation Puff Adder’ launched by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu Abubakar, and the ongoing Confidence Building Campaign the command carried out across the state, particularly along our expressways.