Police Arrests Man For Raping Neighbour's 8 Year Daughter In Lagos

Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Anudumoapo Aiodun, for allegedly raping the eight-year-old daughter of his neighbour in the Bariga area of the state.Elkana said the mother of the victim reported the incident at the Bariga Police Station, adding that detectives from the Family Support Unit of the command arrested the suspect.Elkana said, “On Saturday, June 15, 2019, around 5pm, the Bariga Police Station received a complaint from a woman that her eight-year-old daughter was raped by her neighbour, Anudumoapo Aiodun.“A team of detectives from the Family Support Unit promptly arrested the suspect. The victim was taken to the General Hospital for medical treatment and forensic examination. Investigation is ongoing, the suspect will be charged to court.”