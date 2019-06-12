Omo Agege Captured On Camera Kneeling Down For Buhari CKN NIGERIA Published: June 12, 2019 A picture showing newly elected Deputy President of the Senate Ovie Omo Agege kneeling down for Ptresident Muhammadu Buhari has gone viral on social media. The picture was taken after the Senate leadership election yesterday.The Senate President and his Deputy were in Aso Rock to thank the President. Omo Agege was captured in a kneeling gesture while greeting the President Categories: Society Share This
