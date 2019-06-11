NPA Approves 10% Discount On Habour Dues For Vessels Calling At Eastern Ports

Published:

As part of efforts to increase patronage at the Eastern Ports, the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority has approved a ten Percent (10%) discount on harbour dues in all concession terminals at the Eastern Ports.Ports that will be affected by this initiative are Calabar, Rivers and Delta Ports.The Authority however wishes to clarify that this discount will only apply to harbour dues payable by the following types of vessels/cargoes:1. Container vessels with at least 250 TEUs2. General Cargo vessels with at least 16,000 MT3. Combo Vessels with at least 16,000 MT4. RORO Vessels with at least 250 units of VehiclesThese discounts shall not apply to:1. Vessels coming INBALLAST2. Vessels calling at private jetties.3. Vessels calling carrying Liquid bulk.The application of these discounts will take immediately effect.