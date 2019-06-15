No One Can Stop Me From Going For Second Term..Yahaya Bello

Published:

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, yesterday, declared that no one could stop him from going for another term of four years in office, beginning from November this year.Bello boasted: “I am the governor today and In sha Allah, l will return as the governor for another four years after the November 16 election. “As for the ticket, the analogy is that the tenant cannot send the landlord out of his house. I rebuilt the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State after the good job done by our late leader, Prince Abubakar Audu. After his demise, l came and rebuilt it from the scratch to what it is today.“That is evident in the last outing of the party, where we had 25/25 in the state House of Assembly. We also won seven out of the nine contested positions in the House of Representatives and two out of the three senatorial zones.“So, anybody that is making such noise does not disturb me, because in the market place, noise is allowed. You know, Kogi politics is the loudest, so people must make noise and you can’t stop that.But surely, I am very good with my party from the local government to the national level. They know that I am the leader of the party in my state. I have built it and it is very strong. Anytime, any day, we will elections in landslide. That l am going to win in the primaries is given, by the grace of God, by whichever means, direct or indirect.”The governor, while fielding questions from State House Correspondents after he met with President Muhammadu Buhari, also discountenanced insinuations that APC would not give him the ticket to run for second term, saying: “In the November election, we are not just talking of wining, we are looking at the margins, which is going to be such that whoever comes far second would be discouraged to go to court.”