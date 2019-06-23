Nigerian Govt Should Involve Professionals To Improve Standard Of Education – UK Based Education Consultant

Published:

A United Kingdom based education and political consultant, Samuel Taiwo Brown has urged the Nigerian government of the need to involve professionals in the management of the education sector for improved and quality education in the system.This message was contained in a congratulatory message he sent to the newly elected senate president, Senator Ahmed Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.He also said” As APC Member –United Kingdom, I wish both of you every success in performing the important and responsible duties of this positions. I am confident that during the 9th assembly term, Nigeria will continue to develop a successful people-to-people dialogue and that close cooperation on youth’s empowerment through our youth employment programs will make our Nigerian youths stronger and open new avenues for our citizens.speaking further, The International Education and Political Strategist with many years of developing Education standards in America, United Kingdom and many African countries, believes the whole purpose of education is to turn mirrors into windows, saying It’s time Nigerian Leaders to take the re-structuring of our Education system that are in serious dis-repair and uphold the high standards we uphold many years ago.“For us to empower, to maintain standards, and quality, we need to set a new minimum standards, maintaining and constantly improving all schools, he emphasised.Mr. Taiwo Also sgtated that in order to achieve uniform standards, in the federation, the Federal Ministry of Education, needs to think out of box by getting a new body to promote high standards and guard our education system, reform our basic education: Possibly form a new body for example Nigeria office of standards in Education. (NOFSTED)“As many Nigerians youths, Student Union and many other Nigerians are urging me to lead a better education system campaign, Haven seen the great work done in improving standards abroad. It time our leaders use an experience, educationist expert to improve standards in Nigerian education. An educational system isn’t worth a great deal if it teaches young people how to make a living but doesn’t teach them how to make a life.” he saidMay I again, offer my congratulations to both senior principal officers of the National Assembly .I would like to take the opportunity to send my best wishes for the continued happiness and prosperity of all Nigerians. Please accept, the assurances of my highest consideration. God Bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.