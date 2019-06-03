NCAA Withdraws Pilot's Operational License Over Breach

Published:

Share This

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has once again read riot act to pilots in the country to comply with the rules guiding the exercise of their privileges. This followed the revocation of the Airline Transport Pilot’s Licence (ATPL) of a pilot “for serious violation of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs)”.The pilot whose identity was not disclosed by the authority was said to have engaged in flight operations with expired medical certificate in contravention of Part 2.11.1.2 of the Nig.CARs. The section says “A flight crew member or air traffic controller shall not exercise the privileges of his/her licence unless he/she holds a current medical certificate appropriate to the licence”.The General Manager, Public Relations of NCAA, Mr. Sam Adurogboye in a statement on Sunday confirmed the pilot did repeated flight operations when he was not qualified to do so. The statement noted that the Pilot’s Medical Certificate commenced validity from 17th July, 2017 and expired on the 16th January, 2018. Another one was processed on 11th May, 2018 which expired on the 10th November, 2018.The NCAA said its findings revealed that instead of the Pilot revalidating his Medical Certificate he conducted flight operations as the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) in flagrant disregard of the Nig.CARs. It added, “Consequent upon this, the Authority has determined that pursuant to Part 2.11.1.2(b) of the Nig.CARs, the Pilot has lost the privileges of his Licence. He does not hold a current medical certificate appropriate to the Licence. Therefore, in line with Part 1.3.3.3(a)(1) of the Nig.CARs, the Pilot’s Licence ATPL (A] [ A- Aircraft] is hereby revoked with immediate effect, and it ceases to be effective”.The Pilot has been directed to return the invalidated licence to the Authority’s Director of Licensing (DOL) within seven days of receipt of the Letter of Sanction. The letter has since been despatched accordingly, it was learnt. The agency said it would continue to view very seriously any infraction of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs).