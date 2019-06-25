Most Wanted Kidnapper "Pencil" Shot Dead In Lagos

Published:

Share This

A suspected kidnap kingpin, Mufutau Timileyin Sulaimon, also known as Pencil, was on Sunday night, shot dead in a gun battle with the police at Odogunya area of Ikorodu. The demise of Mufutau whom the police described as most wanted notorious kidnap ring leader, brings to an end reign of terror in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.It was learnt that the suspect had on March 14, 2019, led his deadly gang to murder two Bureau de Change (BDC) operators at Ikorodu after collecting a ransom of N1.6 million. It was gathered that the suspect allegedly died as a result of bullet wounds he sustained during the shoot-out.It was also learnt that the suspect and his gang are responsible for the mysterious disappearance of some people in the area over a period of time. It was gathered that the victims were allegedly kidnapped by the gang members, thereafter, demanded for ransom from the victims’ families before they were murdered and their bodies dumped in septic tank.Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the incident, described the gang members as serial killers, rapists and cultists. Recalled that three members of Mufutau’s gang were earlier arrested by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), and after their arrest, they led the operatives to their hide-out in Ikorodu where corpses of two Bureau de Change operators and two other victims were recovered.Narrating how Mufutau met his waterloo, Elkana said that a sustained monitoring of the fugitive ring leader finally yielded positive results on Sunday when a police team traced him to his hide-out at Odogunya, Ikorodu. He said that on sighting the team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rotimi Ogunmuyiwa, the said Mufutau Timileyin Sulaimon, ‘m’, popularly known as Pencil, engaged the team in a gun battle. He said that in the process, two SARS operatives namely; Sargent Omola Adedeji and Sargent Oluwadare Gbenga, sustained various degree of injuries, while pencil sustained bullet wound on his two legs.He said that, both the injured policemen and the suspect were taken to hospital where the said Pencil was confirmed dead on arrival. The two injured operatives were taken to intensive care unit of the hospital and are responding to treatment. “One gun with live ammunition and expanded ammunition were recovered”, he added