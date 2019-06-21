More Details On How University Professor Was Murdered At Home In Port Harcourt

Published:

A Professor at the Rivers State University (RSU), Prof. Emmanuel Amadi, has been murdered in his residence at Rumuorlumeni, Port Harcourt.According to reports, Amadi who was a lecturer of the Department of Microbiology, was murdered in the early hours of Wednesday June 19th in his personal house which is located in the Rumuorlumeni, Port Harcourt, an area well known for criminal activities, especially incessant kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery and assassination.Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State University, Sydney Enyindah, said the academician was attacked in his house by armed robbers. He added that the police have been informed and investigation into the unfortunate incident is ongoing.Commenting on the murder, the state police Public Relations Officer DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said the suspected robbers inflicted spinal cord injury on the victim who was eventually confirmed dead by the time he was rushed to the hospital.