Miyetti Allah Lied Against Me...Yemi Osinbajo

The Office of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has faulted claims by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria that Osinbajo’s office is in charge of implementing the Ruga settlement initiative across the country.The General Secretary of MACBAN, Baba Uthman Ngelzarma, had said Osinbajo’s office was in charge of implementing the programme nationwide.He had said, “This Ruga settlement model is a component part of the livestock development and transformation plan that is being implemented under the Office of the Vice-President. It is a component part of it.“All must agree with me that the crisis we are facing today has become a multi-dimensional one and so the approach must also be holistic. It was the desire of the Federal Government to take a holistic approach that gave birth to the Ruga settlement model and it is not only for Fulani herders.”However, the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, said in a tweet on Friday that the programme being handled by Osinbajo was different from the one being referred to by Miyetti Allah.Akande said the National Livestock Transformation Plan, which had been endorsed by the National Economic Council, was different from the Ruga programmeHe tweeted, “Contrary to claims reported in sections of the media, Ruga settlements are not being supervised by the Office of the Vice President. Ruga is different from the National LivestockTransformation Plan approved by state governors under the auspices of the National Economic Council.“On the National Livestock Transformation Plan, 13 States are already in the process of implementation of a plan to transform the livestock production system in Nigeria along market-oriented value chain while ensuring an atmosphere of peace and justice.“The states are Adamawa, Benue, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, Taraba, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Kogi, Kwara, Ondo, and Edo. These states are at different stages in the process but have indicated readiness to implement the plan. Truth is: this Federal Government will not impose on any state government regarding its land.“NEC okayed the plan based on the recommendation of a technical committee of the council chaired by Ebonyi State Governor Umahi. Other state governors who were on the committee and working group are Adamawa, Kaduna, Benue, Taraba, Edo, Plateau, Oyo and Zamfara-mostly the frontline states.”