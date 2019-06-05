Man Kills Neighbour For Sending Love Text Messages To Wife

Published:

The Niger State Police Command has arrested a 21-year-old man, Umar Audu, for allegedly killing one Abubakar Mohammadu of the Fulani Camp, Wawa village in New-Bussa, Borgu Local Government Area of the state.The command confirmed the suspect’s arrest on Tuesday, stating that a team of policemen attached to the New-Bussa Division apprehended him over Mohammadu’s murder.Umar, who lived with the deceased in the same address, was alleged to have killed the victim on suspicion that Mohammadu was making love advances to his wife.It was learnt that sometime in May 2019, the suspect’s wife, Hassan Audu, reported to him that the deceased was disturbing her for an amorous relationship, which she turned down.It was gathered that the suspect had warned the deceased on several occasions to desist from making advances to his wife but he reportedly ignored the warnings.On the day of the incident, the suspect, who was unable to control his anger, took the laws into his hands and attacked the victim with a machete and inflicted deep cuts on his head, which resulted in Mohammadu’s death.In an interview with Northern City News, the suspect said, “I don’t regret killing him because Mohammadu decided to die like a chicken. In his next life, he will not make advances to married women.“I am ready to bear the consequences. Let the law take its course. I am fulfilled that Mohammadu will never see my wife again, Allah will judge him.”The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammad Abubakar, said that the matter would be charged to court after investigation.