Man Chops Off 11 Year Old Boy's Hand In Lagos

A 61-year-old man, Jeremiah Obifor, who was arrested by policemen attached to the Okokomaiko police station, Ojo, Lagos, has admitted cutting off the hand of a 11-year-old boy he said he thought was a thief.Obifor, a resident of No. 14, Isha Ibrahim Street, Ojo, told his interrogators that he saw the boy, Goodluck Amechi, loitering around the back of his house where his fish pond is located.“I initially thought the boy is a thief who wanted to steal fish from my pond,” he told the police. The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, who said Obifor would soon be charged to court, said that the suspect was arrested on June 7, 2019 based on a report at the station by the Amechi’s foster mother.Elkana said that the complainant, Doris Isaac of No. 6, Ajanaku Street, Ojo, reported the matter at the Okokomaiko police station. The police spokesman said, “Doris Isaac reported that Obifor attacked Amechi and cut off his right hand. The victim was rushed to the Igando General Hospital.The suspect said that he saw the victim around his fish pond and thought that he came to steal his fish and that was why he attacked him. Investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged to court.”