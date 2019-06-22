Man Arrested For Beheading Four Kids In Abuja

Published:

The Operatives of FCT Police Command have arrested a 22-year-old man, Mustapha Aliyu for allegedly beheading four children.The children were beheaded in various villages in the outskirts of Abuja.According to the suspect, he has successfully beheaded three boys and one girl.He said for each of the male victim’s head he severed, he was paid N170,000 while he was paid N160,000 for the female head.He was on a mission for the fifth head when he was caught by personnel of the Force.Speaking during his parade alongside 50 other suspects that were arrested for various crimes, the Commissioner of Police in charge of FCT, CP Bala Ciroma said: “On 19th May, 2019 at about 1430hrs following a distress call police operatives arrested one Mustapha Aliyu ‘M’ 22 Years in possession of a freshly severed head of a 3 years old boy who was later identified as Usman Awalu of Rugan Fulani close to Leleyi village in Kwali Area Council.“The suspect confessed that prior to his arrest, he has beheaded four children and gave their heads to his master who is now at large.“According to him, he is paid N170,000 for every male victim and N160,000 for every female victim.“He said his victims were taken from Sheda, Kwali, Kilankwa, Gwako and Leleyi villages.”Ciroma said efforts are being intensified to arrest his master who is currently at large.On how he got involved in the act, Aliyu said: “I approached Mallam Yahaya because I was stranded and I needed N7000 for my education.“After complaining to him, he offered me plate of rice and can malt. After consuming the meal, I could no longer speak. I could not even respond to what the Mallam said.“I walked back to my area with a substance he gave to me. He told me that if I touch any child with it, he will not make sound. While I was walking, I saw a boy and I did as the Mallam instructed. I touched the boy and he didn’t make sound. I later beheaded him and got N170,000 as payment for the job.“I have so far beheaded four children, I was on a mission to behead the fifth child when police arrested me.”