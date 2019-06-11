List Of Newly Elected Speakers,Deputies Across The States

Published:

In some states, various circumstances favoured young men and first-time legislators to emerge as speaker or deputy speaker.The Kano State of House Assembly has elected Alhaji Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa as Speaker of the 9th Assembly. Gafasa, the member representing Ajingi Local Government Area, served as speaker of the House when Ibrahim Shekarau was governor. The assembly also elected Engr.Hamisu Ibrahim Cidari, member representing Makoda Local Government in the House, as deputy speaker. The two members of the ruling APC have already been administered their oath of office. 32-yr-old Ogundoyin emerges Oyo speaker Thirty-two-year-old Adebo Ogundoyin, the member representing Ibarapa East Area council has emerged Speaker of the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly.Ogundoyin emerged unopposed after the governor of the state, Seyi Makinde, inaugurated the 9th Assembly with 32 other members. The Clerk of the Assembly, Ms. Felicia Oyediran, swore in Ogundoyin, shortly after Governor Makinde inaugurated the house. Ogundoyin is a graduate of Babcock University. His emergence was reportedly favoured by a combination of factors such as his party affiliation, zoning consideration and experience and being one of the four returning lawmakers to the 9th Assembly on the platform of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) In the same vein, the lawmaker representing Ona Ara State Constituency emerged deputy speaker through the unanimous voice vote of the lawmakers.In his acceptance speech, Ogundoyin called for support and cooperation of the major stakeholders in the state. He said, “Our state has set the pace for a new generation of leaders by electing me as the youngest speaker in the history of the state and Nigeria.” Abia Ex-gov’s son emerges speakerThe son of former governor of Abia State, Engr. Chinedum Orji, has emerged as the speaker of the state’s 7th Assembly. Orji, representing Umuahia Central Constituency, emerged unopposed during the inauguration of the house, yesterday. Ifeanyi Uchendu of Ohafia South Constituency was also elected as deputy speaker. Other elected principal officers included Solomon Akpulonu as majority leader, and Abraham Oba of APGA as minority leader.Abok, 34, is Plateau speaker Abok Nuhu Ayuba, an APC member has emerged the Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly. Abok is 34 years old and a first time lawmaker representing Jos East Constituency. He was nominated by Baba Saleh Hassan, the member representing Jos North North constituency and was seconded by Esther Similar Dusu of Jos North West constituency.There were reports earlier that Saleh Hassan, a third time member of the assembly, will challenge Abok but the scheming suddenly changed at the last minute. The newly elected speaker took over from Joshua Izang Madaki (from the same constituency) who did not seek re-election in the 2019 general election, owing to the zoning arrangement in his constituency. Ayuba is a graduate of the University of Jos.Delta returns Obovwori The incumbent Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, has been returned to lead the 7th Assembly, while Ochor Ochor of Ukwuani Constituency had been elected deputy speaker. Renewing his oath of office, Obovwori declared to work harder in the interest of prosperity and development of the state. He acknowledged the cordial support and relationship they enjoyed while working with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa under the PDP.The two-time speaker also appreciated members of the House for their show of solidarity and confidence in him to carry on. …Kolawole too in Kogi The immediate past Speaker of Kogi 6th Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole, has been re-elected to preside over the newly inaugurated 7th State House of Assembly.Kolawole, who also served as Majority Leader of the House and member representing Kabba -Bunu State Constituency, was elected after the inauguration of the 7th Assembly by the state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello. In his acceptance speech, Speaker Kolawole said he would ensure effective legislation for the promotion of good governance in the state.The newly inaugurated Kogi 7th Assembly has nine returnees and 16 new members, all of them APC members. Isenah is speaker in Bayelsa Mr Tonye Emmanuel Isenah, representing Kolokuma/Opokuma Constituency I, has emerged speaker of the 6th Assembly in Bayelsa State. Also, Hon. Abraham Ngobere representing Brass Constituency III has been elected as deputy speaker of the assembly.In his acceptance speech, the new speaker promised to support the executive arm to ensure that Bayelsa is governed well and government delivered on its promises to the people of the state. Out of the 24 members in the state assembly, 23 had taken their oath of office, while Brass Constituency 1 still remained without a representative as INEC was yet to conclude election in the constituency.The Deputy Speaker in the 8th Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, has emerged the new Speaker of the 9th Assembly. Oluomo emerged unopposed as his arch-rival for the seat, Elemide Oludaisi, representing Odeda Constituency, withdrew from the race at the last minute.The new Speaker represents Ifo I Constituency. Oludare Kadiri who represents Ijebu North II constituency was elected deputy speaker unopposed. Of the 26 members in the 9th assembly, APC has 15 members; Allied Peoples Movement (APM) 7; African Democratic Congress (ADC) 3, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) one.Ex-speaker, dep returned in Katsina In Katsina, both the former speaker and his deputy, Tasiu Musa and Shehu Tafoki, were re-elected, yesterday, in a secret ballot that took place at the floor of the house. Tasiu (Zango LGA) polled 18 votes to defeat Nasir Yahaya (Daura LGA) for the post of speaker while Tafoki (Faskari LGA) garnered 20 votes against Abdulrazak Samaila (Bakori LGA) who scored14 votes.Bassey elected in A/Ibom The 7th Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has been inaugurated with Mr Aniekan Bassey, member representing Uruan State Constituency emerging as the speaker. Bassey, who was unanimously elected by the 25 PDP members present, is a returning house member. He was nominated for the position by Mr Nse Essien of Onna State Constituency and seconded by Mr Mark Esset of Nsit Atai state constituency.The former deputy speaker in the sixth Assembly, Mrs. Felicia Bassey, emerged as the deputy speaker. In his acceptance speech, the newly elected speaker thanked God for his new feat and his constituency for giving him the opportunity to represent them. Balarabe re-emerged in Nasarawa Members of Nasarawa State House of Assembly have re-elected Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi as speaker.Abdullahi, representing Umaisha/Ugya State Constituency, was the speaker of the 5th Assembly who got re-elected to lead the house in the 6th Assembly. The speaker emerged unopposed at the inauguration of the 6th Assembly in Lafia and was sworn-in by the Clerk of the State Assembly, Mr. Ego Maikeffi Abashe. Mr. Tsetse Dandaura from Akwanga North State constituency was elected deputy speaker.In his acceptance speech, the speaker appreciated his colleagues for the rare privilege to serve them again. Uba retains seat as Benue speaker Titus Uba who represents Kyan Constituency at the Benue State House of Assembly has been re-elected speaker of the 9th Assembly. The new assembly was proclaimed on June 3, by Governor Samuel Ortom with a charge to members to carry out their duties effectively for positive impact on the lives of citizens.Uba’s reelection followed a motion moved by a member representing Tiev State Constituency, Terkaa Ucha and seconded by Agnes Uloko of Ado State Constituency. The deputy speaker, Christopher Adaji, representing Ohimini State Constituency also emerged during the session. The duo of Uba and Adaji triumphed in the absence of other nominees. Ebonyi speaker re-elected Members of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, yesterday, unanimously re-elected Francis Nwafuru representing Izzi West as speaker.Nwifuru was nominated by Kingsley Ikoro representing Afikpo North and seconded by Oliver Osi of Ivo constituency. Also re-elected for the position of the deputy speaker was Obasi Odefa representing Onicha East Constituency.However, two lawmakers – Victor Aleke representing Ebonyi North West and Chinedu Awo for Ohankwu North – were yesterday not sworn-in by the Clerk of the House, Mrs. Patricia Anyisia.The two were accused by Mrs. Anyisia of not submitting their Code of Conduct forms and certificates of return to the State House of Assembly.