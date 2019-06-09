Late Taraba State Governor Danbaba Suntai's Wife Remarries,Reverts To Islam

Published:

Hauwa Suntai, wife of former Governor of Taraba State, the Late Danbaba Danfulani Suntai sets to remarry two years after the death of her first husband.Hauwa Suntai, the widow of the late former governor of Taraba State, Danbaba Suntai, has reverted to Islam and married a Katsina-born businessman, Haliru Saad Malami, aka San Turakin Malumfashi.Born into a Muslim family from Borno, Hauwa converted to Christianity when she married Mr. Suntai decades ago.Sources said Mr. Malami, believed to be in his 30s, is Turai Yar’Adua’s cousin.Hauwa’s late husband was involved in a plane crash in October 2012 and died on June 28, 2017 in Houston, Florida, in the United States.Halliru Malami married Hauwa, who is in her 50s, in a lowkey event held at the Central Mosque, Abuja on Saturday.Happy married Haliru and Hauwa.