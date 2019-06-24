Kidnapping:GOC 2 Div Assures Oyo State Residents Of Adequate Protection

Published:

General Officer Commanding, GOC, 2 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Okwudile Azinta has allayed the fear of the people of Oyo State over kidnapping and other security challenges.Major General Azinta stated this while declaring open the 2019 Army Inter-Brigade Competition at Letmauck Barrack. Mokola, Ibadan.He noted that the military had put in place measures at ensuring that all the challenges facing the country were drastically addressed.Major General Azinta said the competition became imperative as trained, competent and responsive soldiers would have the confidence to combat crime at any point in time.General Azinta therefore called on the participants to put in their best and make sure that the team’s interest in the competition comes first above personal interest.The host commander, 42 Engineer Brigade, Brigadier General Maren Magit said if soldiers were physically fit, it would assist the military in tackling issues of terrorism, kidnapping and insurgency.Participants were drawn from 22 Brigade, Ilorin, 32 Brigade, Akure, 4 Brigade Benin City, 2 Division Garrison Odogbo Barrack Ibadan, 42 Engineer Construction Command, Ede.The 5-day competition includes weapons handling, swimming and obstacle crossing.