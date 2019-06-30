Just In:2 Confirmed Dead ,15 Missing As Boat Capsized In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos State Emergency Management (LASEMA) has reported that a boat carrying over 17 passengers capsized at the Ikorodu area of Lagos state on Saturday, June 29.Oke Osanyintolu, LASEMA's chief executive officer, disclosed that while two persons were confirmed dead in the sad incident, three other passengers were rescued and taken to hospital.The boat mishap occurred at the above location yesterday 29th of June, 2019. Investigations conducted revealed that the boat was enroute Badore (Ajah) to Egbin (Ikorodu) with between 17 and 21 passengers on board. “The boat allegedly capsized due to overloading. It was gathered that the boat was overturned by the heavy current.Unfortunately, the lifeless body of an adult female, identified as Aniyikaye Oluwaseunfunmi, 40 years old and unnamed person were found and bagged by the Agency’s response team.