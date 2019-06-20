Ist LASU ALUMNI ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION ,AWARDS HOLDS IN ABUJA (CKN ,OTHERS TO BAG ALUMNI AWARDS)
Published: June 20, 2019
Venue:Rockview Hotel, Wuse 2 ,Abuja
Some of the activities lined up by the Association are the election of new Executive members,an Annual Dinner and presentation of Awards to 27 distinguished Alumnus for their services to the University and the Nation.
Some of the awardees are the Editor In Chief of CKN NEWS and President of Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria, Chris Kehinde Nwandu ,Barr Norrison Quakers (SAN),Muyiwa Akinboro (SAN),DCP Tunji Disu ,Prof Kabiru Akinyemi,Prof Hakeem Tijani ,Bisi Olatilo
Ex Police IGP Solomon Arase amongst others .
The National President of The Alumni Association Major Gen Cecil Esekhaigbe rtd and his Exco will be on ground to welcome all Alumnus.
