Ist LASU ALUMNI ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION ,AWARDS HOLDS IN ABUJA (CKN ,OTHERS TO BAG ALUMNI AWARDS)

The 1st International Convention of Nigeria's foremost University ,Lagos State University will hold in Abuja between 21st-22nd June 2019Venue:Rockview Hotel, Wuse 2 ,AbujaSome of the activities lined up by the Association are the election of new Executive members,an Annual Dinner and presentation of Awards to 27 distinguished Alumnus for their services to the University and the Nation.Some of the awardees are the Editor In Chief of CKN NEWS and President of Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria, Chris Kehinde Nwandu ,Barr Norrison Quakers (SAN),Muyiwa Akinboro (SAN),DCP Tunji Disu ,Prof Kabiru Akinyemi,Prof Hakeem Tijani ,Bisi OlatiloEx Police IGP Solomon Arase amongst others .The National President of The Alumni Association Major Gen Cecil Esekhaigbe rtd and his Exco will be on ground to welcome all Alumnus.