Ihedioha Sacks LGA Chairmen,Councillors

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state has approved the suspension of chairmen, vice chairmen, councillors and political appointees of all local governments in Imo state and constituted Interim Management Committees to replace them for six months.The suspension is contained in the instrument signed by the Governor, pursuant to the recommendation made to him by the Imo State House of Assembly.According to the governor, this is in pursuant also, to the provisions of Sections 4, 5, and 6 of the Local Government Administration (Amendment) law, 2019 and S.73(3) of Imo State Local Government Administration Law No 15 of 2000 (as amended) and all other laws enabling him.Also, the governor has set up Interim Management Committees to manage the affairs of each local government. A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Chibuike Onyeukwu, said subsequently, the Directors of Administration and General Services (DAGS) of each local government have been directed to take over management, pending the confirmation of the Interim Management Committees by the state assembly.In a similar development, the Governor has approved the dissolution and removal of the chairman and members of the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ImoSIEC). This is following a resolution supported by two-thirds majority of the State Assembly rendered on 6th June, 2019 seeking their removal from office.The action, according to the governor, is also in accordance with the provisions of S.7 (1) of the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission Law and all other extant laws of the state. He noted that the commission will be reconstituted in due course to put in place the machinery for conducting a credible election into all the local governments. The governor further directs that the electoral officers handover to the most senior civil servants in the commission.The governor has also approved the dissolution of all statutory boards, corporations, agencies and parastatals, citing “over-riding public interest,” saying “this is in line with relevant enabling laws of the state.”The chairmen and members are directed to handover to the most senior civil servants in their various establishments.