I Will Take Care Of You Despite Not Voting For Me..Buhari Tells Abuja Residents

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to continue to provide adequate security for residents of the Federal Capital Territory despite their not voting for him in the 2019 presidential election.The President stated this while receiving residents of the city led to by the Permanent Secretary of the FCT, Christian Ohaa who paid him a Sallah homage at the presidential villa, Abuja.Speaking at the brief event, President Buhari explained that he did not have an option but to secure Abuja which provides himself, Vice President Osinbajo the necessary security. Buhari who also spoke jockularly said ”I have just spoken to the senator on my left (Philip Aduda) and I told him that his constituency did not vote for me.So I was very pleased that when they made the arrangement they put him very far way from me.” According to the President, he presently has the constituency results from Abuja on how the residents voted in the last general elections. ”I have all the results of all constituencies.I am not threatening FCT because to make FCT secure is to make myself secure and the Vice President. I think they are a necessary evil that was why they decided to vote for PDP, ” he added. The President also appealed to official under his administration show exemplary leadership that will not the government unpopular. ”I appeal to you to remain exemplary so that those under you will know that the country is doing very well.