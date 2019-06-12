I Will Deal With Trouble Makers Henceforth..Buhari

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration will crack down on those who incite ordinary innocent people to violence and social unrest.Speaking during the 2019 Democracy Day celebration in Abuja on Wednesday, the president also warned those with corrupt tendencies to have a change of heart or be dealt with according to the provisions of the law.According to him, the Federal Government will not tolerate actions by any individual or groups of individuals who seek to attack the nation’s way of life.“We will crack down on those who incite ordinary innocent people to violence and unrest.“We will ensure that such actions are met with the strong arm of the law,’’ he added.President Buhari pledged to abide by his oath of office, reassuring that he would continue to work hard to improve the quality of life of all citizens irrespective of their socio-political affiliations.(NAN)