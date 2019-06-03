I Will Commence Work Immediately On Lagos - Badagry Expressway..Sanwoolu

Published:

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured Lagos residents that work will soon commence on the Lagos-Badagry expressway from Maza-Maza to Okokomaiko this monthThe governor who stated during an inspection tour of the Lagos Badagry expressway said with access to needed financing, contractors would resume work on site.According to the Governor, “We shall be moving to site this month. Work will commence after we’ve crossed all the T’s and dotted all the I’s.We will ensure we close our conversation with CCEC and move to site because work has been abandoned here for almost 4years”He noted that the road from the National Theatre to Maza-Maza has been completed but has become impassable due to indiscriminate dumping of refuse and misuse by traders, adding that massive clean-up will take place in the coming week.“We started the journey from Orile Iganmu through Maza-Maza, and finally here at the Trade Fair. The road from National Arts Theatre up to Maza-Maza has actually been constructed but unfortunately the refuse on the road has not made the work show.“There are lots of infrastructure on the road including the railway line. The refuse had not allowed us see the road. I don’t know what it will take but well get a major task force to clean up that corridor”, Sanwo-Olu saidHe expressed readiness to partner with the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the road from Okokomaiko to Agbara to Seme-border.