I Was Called Late In The Evening To Come And Pick My Certificate Of Return..Okorocha

Barely few hours after the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly on Tuesday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) issued former Governor of Imo, Rochas Okorocha, his Certificate of Return to Senate.Okorocha became winner of Imo West Senatorial District election.Speaking with newsmen shortly after collection of the certificate within INEC headquarters premises in Abuja, Okorocha said he was called at exactly 6.14 pm that his certificate was ready.“At exactly 6.14 pm, this evening, after the inauguration of the 9th assembly, I was invited that my certificate is ready and I have just come to collect it.“I take it to be God’s time. I believe that justice delayed is justice denied, but all the same for the sake of our nation, I accepted it, ” he said.Okorocha commended the judiciary for doing the needful and for being there at the needed time as well as serve as the last resort for the common citizens or anybody that felt oppressed.“I also want to thank INEC for taking this bold step against all odds by issuing my certificate of return, which goes a long way to confirming that the allegation of duress is unfounded by a delay tactic by my detractors to slow down the process.“I believe this is God’s time and I take it as God’s time. I am happy that finally the matter is resolved.Asked of his feelings about not being able to participate in the inauguration ceremony for the 9th assembly and the voting process that produced the leadership of the 9th Senate, Okorocha said that he would have to be in attendance of the inauguration.” Otherwise I missed because I don’t have a certificate. Now that I have the certificate I have opportunity to join my colleagues to see how to move Nigeria forward,” he said.On his impression about the All Progressives Congress (APC ) Okorocha said that he belonged to the APC and believed that there was nothing wrong with the party but its management.” I will not stop being an APC member because of somebody. I came into APC alone and I am in the party. I believe in the party. It will be good to say that time will tell,” he said.He said that he came to the senate to rebuild the political bridges and the rest of the country.“I am also decided to see the possibility of free education at all levels in Nigeria, so that ordinary people, the poor can have access to education,” okorocha said.Okorocha was one of the two senators absent at the inauguration of the 9th assembly, where 107 other senators elected Sen. Ahmed Lawan as Senate President and Ovie Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President, both of the All Progressives Congress (APC).INEC had denied Okorocha his certificate of return following an allegation that the Returning Officer of the Commission declared him winner of the election under duress.The Federal High Court in Abuja , however on Friday ordered INEC to issue him a Certificate of Return as senator-elect representing Imo West Senatorial district.Justice Okon Abang gave the ruling on Friday, stating that the commission had no reason to withhold the former governor’s certificate, haven won the election.In another judgement, a High Court of Imo , presided over by Justice Eze Njemanze, directed the Commission not to issue a Certificate of Return to any of the candidates that contested the election.The Order from the High Court of Imo was issued on May 23, 2019 and the suit had been further adjourned to June 26, 2019.INEC had promised to meet on Tuesday to take a decision on the matter and others with court orders on the issuance of their certificates of return to Okorocha and other candidates with court cases.