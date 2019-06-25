GPBN Walk Against Suicide Holds In Lagos Today

Published:

Share This

The WALK AGAINST SUICIDE being organized by the Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria in collaboration with ActionAid Nigeria and Lagos State Ministry of Justice ,Mediation Centre holds today in Lagos.The event will kickoff from Shoprite ,Ikeja Lagos at 8am .The organizers will walk through Obafemi Awolowo Way in a bid to sensitize Nigerians and the Government on the rising rate of Suicides in Nigeria .A 27 year resident of Ikorodu ,Lagos was added to the list of victims on Monday when he took his life.It will be recalled that within the last six months there have been abut 47 reported suicides across the country.The President of Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria ,Mr Chris Kehinde Nwandu said the exercise will be a continued one until the factors leading to the current rising wave of suicide are addressed by the Government and society