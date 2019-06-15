Gov Emeka Ihedioha Is Harrassing My Wife...Rochas Okorocha

Published:

Former Imo State governor Rochas Okorocha has accused his successor Emeka Ihedioha of abusing the office of governor by harassing his family members.“We want to make this appeal and ask Governor Emeka Ihedioha to take charge as the governor of the State and halt the incessant harassment and abuse of the wife and children of the former governor of the State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha by his senior appointees and their foot soldiers,” Okorocha’s media aide Sam Onwuemedo said in a statement.“Governor Ihedioha should call Uche Onyeaguocha and his thugs to order and stop them from their harassment and abuse of the wife and children of the former governor.”The rivalry between the incumbent and the former have been fierce after Ihedioha allegedly commenced pulling down of the ‘Okorocha legacy’ projects in Imo State since he was sworn in on May 29.Okorocha, who serves as a senator representing Imo West Senatorial district, however, appealed to Ihedioha not to set a very bad precedence as the first governor of Imo specialised in harassing family members of a former governor.“This is not good for the Office of governor. They can criticize or malign Rochas Okorocha on any issue which they have been doing, but to begin to harass the children and wife, is unacceptable to us and indeed, to all decent men and women in the society,” Onwuemedo said.He alleged that thugs believed to be “working for the secretary to the State Government, Chief Onyeaguocha invaded a mechanic workshop around the Orji flyover and took away a vehicle undergoing repair and owned by the daughter of the former governor, Uloma Nwosu nee Okorocha.”The senator, who described the alleged harassment of his family members as barbaric, said his wife and children never committed any crime by remaining in the state after he had left as governor.