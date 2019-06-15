Gov Dapo Abiodun Appoints SSG,CoS

Published:

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Saturday appointed Mr Olatokunbo Talabi as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).Abiodun also appointed Alhaji Shuaib Salisu as his Chief of Staff.Mr Kunle Somorin, Chief Press Secretary to the governor said in a statement on Saturday in Abeakuta that both appointments took immediate effect.Talabi, until his appointment, was the Chief Executive Officer of the Superflux International Limited, a market leader in security printing.Solorin described Salisu as an award winning information and communications expert as well as an accomplished administrator.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Salisu served as the Deputy Chief of Staff and later Acting Chief of Staff during the first term of the immediate past governor of the state, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, between 2011 and 2014,.“While announcing the appointments, Gov. Abiodun expressed optimism that the rich pedigree of the duo and their track record’s of excellence, commitment and versatility will help his mission to institutionalise good governance in Ogun,” he said.The governor was also quoted as saying that the two appointees would bring their experiences to bear in banishing poverty and delivering dividends of democracy to residents of the state.