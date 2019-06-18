Gov Akeredolu Sacks 3 Commissioners

Published:

The Governor of Ondo State Rotimi Akeredolu, has sacked three commissioners in his cabinet.A statement on Monday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, said the commissioners relieved of their duties were Solagbade Amodeni (physical planning and urban development), Taofiq Abdusalam (works and infrastructures) and Ismaila Olurimisi (culture).He said the sacked commissioners were directed to hand over government’s properties in their possession to the permanent secretaries of their respective ministries.“The governor thanks the three of them for service to Ondo State and wish them well in their future endeavours,” Ajiboye said in the statement.