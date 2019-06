Published:

Share This

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has ordered the state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the alleged swallow of N6.8m by a gorilla at Kano Zoological Gardens. Gandune urged the commission to look into the immediate and remote causes of the allegation and unearth everything surrounding the incident.The money was generated by the zoo as gate fees collected from visitors of the garden during the Sallah festive period. However, police authorities have confirmed it was purely a robbery, saying 10 personnel attached to the garden were being interrogated in connection with the missing fund.