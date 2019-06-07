Ganduje Issues Emir Of Kano 24 Hours Ultimatum To Reply Query

Published:

The Kano State Government has queried the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, over alleged misappropriation of N3.4bn emirate council fund.The query, which was signed by the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, had already been served on the emir, the emirate council.A copy of the query “The Kano State Government is in receipt of a Report by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission dated May 31, 2019, as per copy attached herewith, on the on-going investigation by the Commission involving the misappropriation of the total sum of N3.4 billion by the Kano State Emirate Council under your leadership between the years 2014- 2017.“Specifically, the report has indicated the aspects of the allegations and recommendations as set out at pages 14-16 of the report. “The commission has, in its report, recommended for your suspension and all other suspects connected with the issue pending the outcome of the case, and in order to allow for unhindered investigative processes.“In the light of the foregoing, therefore, I am to request you to give satisfactory explanations on the allegations raised within 48 hours of the receipt of the letter to allow government to take appropriate decision on the issue in earnest.” The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating the emir over alleged questionable expenditure. In its interim report submitted to the Office of the SSG, the agency had raised four cardinal issues bordering on indictments, amount involved, obstruction of investigation and recommendations.The report indicated that the Kano Emirate Council had spent over N1.4bn in various expenditures believed to be fraudulent and unappropriated. In addition, the emirate council was alleged to have also spent over N1.9bn unappropriated on personal expenditures. According to the report, the expenditures contravene the provisions of Section 120 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Section 8 of the Kano State Emirate Council Special Fund Law 2004. It also violates Section 314 of Penal Code and Section 26 of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Law 2008 (as amended) respectively. Based on these findings, the commission had recommended the suspension of the emir and four other persons connected to the expenditures.They are the Chief of Staff to the Emir, Alhaji Munir Sanusi, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Kwaru, Alhaji Mujitaba Abba and Alhaji Isa Sanusi Bayero, popularly known as Isa Pilot. The report, signed by the chairman of the commission, Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, said the recommendation became necessary because “the emir has been undermining the investigation through various means which include giving instruction to all officers invited for clarification to shun the commission’s invitation.This is seriously affecting the process of the statutory responsibility of the commission and contradicts Section 25 of the Commission’s Law 2008 (as amended). “The suspension is a necessary administrative disciplinary action aimed at preventing the suspects from further interfering with the commission’s investigations.”The commission had also recommended that the contract awarded to Tri-C Nigeria Limited for renovation of Babban Daki, Kofar Kudu and Gidan Sarki Dorayi be revoked as the company belongs to one of the suspects in person of Alhaji Mannir Sanusi (Chief of Staff in the Emirate).”It was gathered that chairman of the anti-graft commission was summoned by the SSG to defend the commission’s recommendation for the suspension of the emir. “The chairman explained to the commission the level of investigation by the commission and why the emir was not invited. He told the SSG that although the commission’s investigation had established a case of misappropriation, it could not invite the emir and other persons involved because of a court order that stopped the commission from inviting three staff of Kano emirate council for investigation,” a credible source saidWhen contacted, Walin Kano, Alhaji Mahe Bashir Wali, confirmed receipt of the query. He said: “We received the query today (yesterday) but the emirate council could not respond to it immediately because we have to look into the content of the query before we can respond. The government wanted to hear the response of the emir about the allegations but there is no way we can respond to the query without looking at it critically.“As I am talking to you, Wallahi, I did not see the content of the query, but I am sure the emir was served with the query and I can assure you that the emirate council will respond to it as requested by the government. We have to sit with the emir and analyse it before responding.”Reports has it that Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje recently created four new emirates out of the Kano emirate, a move that was seen by many as targeted at the emir. “The governor believes Emir Sanusi II worked for Abba Kabir Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso by extension,” a source said.