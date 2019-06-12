First Bank Manager Arrested For Stealing N52m

Published:

A customer relationship manager with First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Kehinde Adewuyi, was on Tuesday arraigned before the Igbosere Magistrates’ Court for allegedly converting the sum of N52,628,000 from his employer’s account to his personal use.The 36-year-old suspect was arraigned on three counts bordering on stealing.It was learnt that the suspect was arrested by policemen from the Lion Building Police Division following a complaint by the bank’s forensic auditors, Solomon Akhanolu and Owei Chris.According to the police, the alleged fraud was discovered when the account was audited, which revealed that the accused had defrauded the lender to the tune of N52,628,000.The police prosecutor, Reuben Solomon, told the court that Adewuyi committed the crime with two others at large between February and March 2019 at the bank’s headquarters in Lagos.Solomon also alleged that Adewuyi forged the signatures of the Relationship Manager, Mobolaji Sunmoni, and the Group Head, Ademola Adegbusi, to fraudulently withdraw the money from the bank’s account.