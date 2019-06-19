Festus Adedayo Appointed Spokesman Of Senate President

Published:

Senate President Ahmad Lawan yesterday appointed Babagana Muhammad Aji and as his Chief of Staff and Festus Adedayo as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.A statement by the Special Adviser to the Senate President on Administration, Betty Okoroh said the appointments were with immediate effect.Aji, an administrative coordinator at the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), holds a Masters Degree in Educational Planning and Administration, and another one in Public Administration both from the University of Maiduguri.Adedayo has a PhD in Political Communication from University of Ibadan. He is a member of Editorial Board of Tribune newspapers.He was Special Adviser on media to Oyo state governor between 2011 to 2015, Enugu state governor between 2004 to 2007, and Special Assistant to Enugu state governor on Public Policy Analysis between 2003 and 2004.