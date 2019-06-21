Femi Adesina,Garba Shehu,Boss Mustapha etc Are Working Illegally As Buhari's Aides...Femi Falana

Published:

Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of promoting illegality by allowing his 100 aides to remain in office despite the expiration of their tenure.He noted that the President’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustafa; his media aides, Garba Shehu and Fem Adesina; and others had continued with their official duties without being re-appointed.The activist said, “Like ministers, special advisers and other political appointees were appointed by President Buhari for a four-year term of office in 2015. Consequently, the tenure of all the political appointees expired on May 29, 2019 by effluxion of time. Hence, the federal cabinet was dissolved while all ministers were relieved of their appointments at the end of the four-year tenure.“In the same vein, all other political appointees ought to have been asked to relinquish their positions. Since President has not sacked them or renewed their appointments there has arisen the urgent need to avoid a constitutional crisis whereby the actions of such persons who have continued to occupy offices illegally may be questioned or declared illegal by a court of law.”Falana urged the President to do needful by immediately sacking the aides he no longer needs or re-appoint them so that they can remain in office as dictated by the constitution.Another human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, had a few weeks ago threatened to approach a Federal High Court for interpretation and enforcement of Section 151 and 171 of the 1999 Constitution following continued stay in office of Buhari’s 100 aides without being re-appointed.