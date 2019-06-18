Fake Police ACP Undergoing Criminal Prosecution

Published:

The suspect in Police uniform with the rank of an Assistant Commissioner of Police, one Kingsley Udoyen, male, 56years of No. 3, Stadium Road, Abak, Akwa Ibom State (see attached picture), is a fake Police Officer and not a serving Assistant Commissioner of Police.He was arrested on 2nd January, 2019 by the Akwa Ibom State Police Command and paraded with other criminal elements by the then Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, CP Musa Kimo, now AIG in charge of Zone 6 Headquarters, Calabar.The suspect is an impersonator who was posing as an Assistant Commissioner of Police to defraud and threaten unsuspecting members of the public before he ran out of luck and was subsequently arrested.He has since been arraigned in a competent court of law and he is currently undergoing criminal prosecution at the Magistrate Court, Abak, Akwa Ibom State.DCP FRANK MBAFORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICERFORCE HEADQUARTERSABUJA