Emir Of Kano,Ganduje Reconciles In Abuja

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi ll are in a dialogue meeting in Abuja.A statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, said the dialogue was initiated by Kano business mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi.According to the statement, Emir Sanusi took the opportunity to congratulate governor Ganduje for the victory in his second term in office.Emir Sanusi left Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) on Thursday evening for Abuja for the meeting. 44The emir was accompanied by many district heads.Meanwhile, Alhaji Mahe Bashir Wali, a senior member of Kano emirate council, has confirmed to Daily Trust on Sunday that, the emir has not responded to the query sent to him by the Kano state government.He said: “We are still drafting the respond of the emir and as soon as we finished, we will send same to the Kano state government. We are going to do this as quickly as possible.”