Embattled COZA Pastor Also Raped My Friend...Actress Stella Damascus

Stella Damascus, Nollywood actress, has come out to fan an already hot flame with respect to the rape allegations against Biodun Fatoyinbo, pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).Fatoyinbo has been the centre of attention on social media platforms after a video emerged where Busola Dakolo, a celebrity photographer and wife of Timi Dakolo, accused him of “forcefully defiling” her as a teenager.The rape story instantly stirred outrage and condemnation across social media platforms with many airing their differing views on the incident.In the heat of the Twitter melee, Damascus took to her account to narrate how the COZA pastor raped a friend she had known for 15 years.“I’m in tears right now. Just got off the phone with someone I have known for 15 years. She had the same experience with this same pastor. The details of her experience were so shocking,” she wrote.“She told people around him but they suppressed it. Are people still doubting this incident?”This is not the first time that the pastor would be accused of rape or having sexual encounters with church members.The most prominent was that of Ese Walter in 2013. Walter shared her experience on a self-named blog, which has now been deleted.Fatoyinbo had also denied the allegation, attributing it to his enemies.However, in the wake of the recent allegations against him, Fatoyinbo has denied the wrongdoing, threatened to press charges against the duo and others who have come up with such “fallacious” claims“The leadership of the church and I have briefed our lawyers to commence criminal and civil actions against all individuals making such false allegations whether directly or by proxies,” he said.