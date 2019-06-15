EFCC Takes Custody Of Vessel, 13 Suspected Oil Thieves

Published:

Share This

The Nigerian Navy, through the Forward Operating Base, Bonny, Rivers State, on Thursday, June 13, 2019 handed over a vessel, MV DE BLESSING and 13 suspects allegedly involved in illegal oil bunkering to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Port Harcourt Zonal Office, for further investigation and possible prosecution.The suspects are: Oribhabor Stanley, Sunny Ndom, Omonojo Segun, Ernest Mabiri, James Agbana, Addwale Adebanjo, Alex Ewa, Victor Oguduvbe, Hope Sunday, Job Daniel Onuh, Tamuno Belema, Onoghese Godwin and Akpoebi Mack.They were on board the vessel, when they were arrested by the patrol team of Forward Operating Base within Bonny Channel, Rivers State.Specifically, MV DE BLESSING was arrested for carrying 79 metric tons of products suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil, AGO. The Naval Handing Over Officer, Navy Captain K.O. Oguntuga said that preliminary investigations conducted so far showed that acts of economic sabotage suspected to have been committed required further investigation by the EFCC.Bala Mohammed, a Senior Detective Inspector with the EFCC, who received the suspects and vessel, gave assurances that the case will be diligently investigated.