Dino Melaye Declares For Kogi Guber Seat

Senator Dino Melaye (PDP, Kogi West) has declared to contest the Kogi governorship election scheduled for November 16. Melaye made the declaration on Saturday during a meeting of Kogi West PDP executives held at his country home in Aiyetoro Gbede, Ijumu local government area of the state.The senator while soliciting the supports of the party executives, expressed optimism of emerging the next governor of the state. Media aide to Senator Melaye, Gideon Ayodele, confirmed to Daily Trust on Sunday that his boss made the declaration during a meeting of Kogi West PDP executives held at the residence of Gen. David Jemibewon.Embattled Senator Melaye had earlier defeated Smart Adeyemi during the last national assembly election to retain his seat in the 9th Senate to be inaugurated soon. With his declaration, Melaye has joined the hordes of PDP governorship aspirants jostling to wrestle power from governor Yahaya Bello.No fewer than 40 aspirants are said to have indicated interest to contest the governorship election under the platform of the PDP. In the APC, some major challengers, amongst them, a former Chief of Naval Staff, Jibril Usman and Yahaya Audu, a brother to late Prince Abubakar Audu have indicated interest to slug it out with Governor Yahaya Bello during the primary election scheduled for August.The political atmosphere in the state is gradually getting charged ahead of the November 16 governorship election.