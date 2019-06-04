Criticism Of Govt:Obasanjo Backs Aisha Buhari

Published:

A former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, says it is nice that President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, is criticising some programmes of her husband’s administration.Aisha had lately criticised the implementation of the Social Investment Programme of the Federal Government as well as its approach to banditry issues in the northern part of the country.Obasanjo, however, yesterday asked Aisha to have a “pillow talk” with Buhari as a way of getting his attention to drive home her displeasure about happenings in the country.A statement issued yesterday by his Obasanjo’s media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, quoted the former leader to have spoken while hosting the editorial board of a social media platform, Penpushing Media, at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Oke – Mosan, Abeokuta.Obasanjo said the president’s wife’s position was good for the development of the country. “It is nice that the president’s wife is talking, I think she did well, and maybe she should also have a pillow talk with the president. “I believe every Nigerian family, individual, group is entitled to livelihood.And it is the responsibility of all to make sure we have a dignified life. That should be our aim collectively,” Obasanjo was quoted as saying. Obasanjo said the advocacy would raise awareness “and we have to put all things on table to address these problems. Mind you, we have to be sincere and genuine with ourselves.”Earlier in her address, the leader of the delegation, Mrs Funke Fadugba, had said the visit was to intimate the former president with the programme of events for the 3rd anniversary lecture of the organization scheduled to hold July 19.