CKN Recieves LASU Distinguished Alumni Award

Published:

CKN being presented with his award by Maj Gen A T Jubril rtd

Share This

The Chief Executive and Editor In Chief of CKN news ,Chris Kehinde Nwandu was on Saturday honored with the Lagos State University Distinguished Alumni Award .Mr Nwandu a 1990 set graduate of the institution was honored amongst other 37 reciepeints for their services to the institution at a ceremony that had the who is who in attendance.The award ceremony was part of the activities marking the 1st International Convention of the Alumni Association.In attendance were several dignatories including the Vice Chancelor of LASU Prof Olarenwaju Adigun Fagbohun,former Executive Secretary of the National University Commission Prof Peter Okebukola,,former Edo State Governor and ex Lecturer at the University ,Prof Osunbor,distingushed scholars,Politicians ,Business mogul ,members of the armed forces and diplomatic corp.Mr Nwandu in his acceptance speech thanked the Alumni Association and University for founding him worthy to be bestowed with such an award ,pledging to continue to remain a good ambassador of the institution .Chris Kehinde Nwandu ,a multiple award winner is also the President of Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria,Coordiator of FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals ,Ambassador of ActionAid Nigeria as well as UN Ambassador for Peace for the Lagos State Ministry of Justice Mediation Centre