Circulating Video Is Fake:Herdsmen Were Not Chased Out Of Enugu Community..Police

The Police in Enugu State have described the reported chasing away of some herdsmen from Enugu community as the handiwork of mischief makers, vowing to bring such persons to book.This was contained in a statement issued Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the State, SP Ebere Amaraizu.A video had surfaced online, with a claim that herders were chased away from Nenwe in Nkanu, Enugu State.But Amaraizu, n the statement, declared that no such incident happened in the State.The statement read: “The Enugu State command of the Nigeria police force wishes to inform members of the public that its attention has been drawn to information in existence that large herd of cows and some herders were escorted peacefully out of nenwe, Aninri community of Enugu state on 29/6/19 by youths believed to be from Agbada Nenwe.“The Police wish to update members of the public who may have been misinformed with the state of things.“On receipt of this information, the state commissioner of police directed for an investigation into the alleged development and following preliminary enquiry conducted, it was revealed that such situation never existed and that it was only the movement of cattle and herders from Cross River State, through Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government area of Ebonyi State and a neighboring town for grazing.“The said piece of information in circulation is viewed to be the handiwork of mischief makers who want to brew rancour, cause panic and fear and also sow seed of acrimony as well as instigating violence.“The command has already commenced action with a view to identifying and fishing out those in the habit of mischievous information so that they can be brought to book. The commissioner of police enjoins all to be law abiding and go about their normal lawful businesses,” he further stated.