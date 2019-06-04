Buhari Will Resolve Insecurity Issues Very Soon ...IBB

Published:

Former military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), has assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari would resolve the issues of insecurity in the country.This was as he expressed confidence in the ability of the President to fulfill his electoral promises to Nigerians.The former Head of State gave the assurance while addressing journalists at his hilltop residence on Tuesday in Minna, Niger State.Babangida said, “Buhari has the capacity to deal with the challenges but Nigerians need to be patient with the president.“Buhari is not disposed to idle talk, he is known to be a man of his words.”The former president urged “Nigerians to hold Buhari by his words,” stressing that the “resurgence of insecurity was but a temporary setback which would be overcome with time.”Babangida expressed confidence in the ability of the president to put the country on the path of development and growth.The former ruler said what is required now is for Nigerians to rally round the President to succeed in the task ahead.He urged Nigerians to shun divisive tendencies, saying the peace and unity of the country is sacrosanct.