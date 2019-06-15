Buhari To Those Behind Insurgencies,Kidnappings In Nigeria,Your Days Are Numbered

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, in Katsina State, declared that the days of bandits, kidnappers and insurgents in Nigeria were numbered.He insisted that his administration would overpower them wherever they operate in the country.He gave the assurance in his address at the fourth convocation of the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State.President Buhari, who is a visitor to the University, said the war on bandits and kidnappers involved a lot of covert operations, many of which were not known to members of the public.Buhari, who was represented at the occasion by Kano State former deputy governor, Professor Hafiz Abubakar said, “I want to reassure the people of Katsina State and indeed all the other states of the federation that the climate of fear being orchestrated by bandits, kidnappers and insurgents would soon come to an end.“We are bent on subduing the situation and creating the environment for lawful citizens to go about their legitimate businesses without fear or molestation.“The war against bandits and kidnappers involves a lot of covert operations that are not easily accessible to the citizens. But I want to assure you that we are winning the war and by the grace of God, not in the far future. ”President Buhari also challenged universities in the country to come up with new strategies to generate revenue internally, pointing out that funding the institutions has become a challenge.He said, “The high cost of funding university activities cannot be borne by government alone. In this regard, I want to urge and encourage our universities to look inwards for more constructive ways of generating internal revenue through research that will attract research grants, establishment of consultancy services, poultry and fisheries farms, hotels, animal husbandry, partnering with the private sector etc”FUDMA acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Adamu Baba-Kutigi in his address at the occasion said that the University graduated 430 students.