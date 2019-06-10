Buhari Extends Tenure Of Service Chiefs

Published:

There are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari might have extended the tenure of the service chiefs.The affected persons are the Chief of Defence Staff (COAS), General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), and the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar.It was reliably gathered that the president extended their tenure by six months, which is expected to expire by December.It was gathered that the extension might be linked to a job well done by the service chiefs for ensuring law, order and peace in the country during the just concluded 2019 General Elections.It was gathered that the extension takes effect from July.According to sources, the president has the powers to extend the tenure of the service chiefs, and he can renew their tenure for six months.The tenures of the service chiefs who were appointed in 2015, expired in 2018, but they were renewed by the President in a statement made by the Public Relations Officer to the Minister of Defence, Colonel Tukur Gusau.The extension according to Gusau, was largely based on the efforts of the military chiefs in tackling terrorism in the North-East and addressing other security issues.