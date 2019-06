Published:

Former Majority Leader of the House of Representatives has emerged the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives having garnered 282 votes out of 358 votes cast.He defeated his only contender, Umar Bago, who garnered 76 votes.Bago congratulated Gbajabiamila before the counting of votes endedGbajabiamila, who is the longest-serving lawmaker in the House, represents Surulere constituency 1 of Lagos State.The lawmaker, who was endorsed by the All Progressives Congress, has been minority leader and also majority leader.