Breaking :Thisday Newspaper's MD,Eniola Bello Loses Wife

Published:

Share This

Report reaching CKN News has it that veteran Journalist and the Managing Director of Thisday Newspaper ,Mr Eniola Bello has lost his wife to the cold hands of death.She died in the early hours of today .CKN News learnt that the amiable and lovely woman has been down with an undisclosed illness for sometime now.Friends ,colleagues and family members of Eni B as he is popularly known have been trooping to their home to pay their respect and condolences to the family.The family is yet to issue any statement as at the time of this report on the loss.May her soul rest in peace